Marvel's Avengers: Endgame shattered box office records this weekend, raking in $1.2 billion in ticket sales. The movie will also be known for including Marvel's first gay character.

Joe Russo, who co-directed the film with brother Anthony Russo, plays an unnamed man who lost his partner during the war. The man shares his story with a support group for people who lost loved ones to Thanos at the end of Avengers: Infinity War.

He talks about going on a first date since losing his partner and describes how the two men wept over their lost loves ones.

Russo told Deadline that he and his brother felt it was important to include such a character in the movie franchise.

“Representation is really important,” Russo said. “It was important to us as we did four of these films, we wanted a gay character somewhere in them. We felt it was important that one of us play him, to ensure the integrity and show it is so important to the filmmakers that one of us is representing that.”

“As filmmakers of a massive franchise we're saying, we support you,” Russo added.

(Related: Marvel executive says world is ready for a gay superhero.)