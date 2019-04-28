In a recent interview, married couple Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent said that they feel a responsibility to be role models for other gay men.

Berkus and Brent, who married in 2014 and are raising a daughter and a son, are the hosts of TLC's Nate & Jeremiah by Design, a reality series in which they help homeowners with renovation disasters.

During an appearance on Larry King Now, a viewer asked the couple, “Do you see yourselves as role models for other gay men? How do you feel about having that responsibility?”

“I definitely feel a responsibility to showcase and to continue the work of the LGBTQ advocates that have happened before us,” Brent answered. “I'm still, I think, personally working on whatever role model means. But, yeah, I think we definitely feel like we have a responsibility to continue to move that needle forward.”

“We're the only family currently, gay family like us with two fathers on TV with two kids right now,” Berkus said. “That's it. On all the networks. On all the primetime. On cable. That we're the only ones. And so there is an inherent responsibility built into that. However, I think, what is more important than the responsibility to be a political role model is to be a human role model.”

“What we put out there and how we behave, on camera and off camera, is very important to us. It's not lost on us that people are paying attention to us,” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Berkus called Brent his “great love.”