The Disney Channel on Wednesday announced that it had canceled its coming-of-age sitcom Andi Mack after three seasons.

The network said that the show's final episodes would air starting June 21.

Andi Mack revolves around 13-year-old Andi (played by Peyton Elizabeth), her family life, and her relationships with her two best friends: Cyrus Goodman (Joshua Rush) and Buffy Driscoll (Sofia Wylie).

The show broke new ground for the Disney Channel in its second season with the coming out of Goodman.

“We were [the Disney Channel's] first serialized show, its first series centered around an Asian-American family and its first to feature an LGBTQ character who spoke the words, ‘I’m gay,'” creator Terri Minsky said in a statement.

Fans of the show said that they were heartbroken by the cancellation and would call on network executives to give the sitcom another season.