The Disney Channel on Wednesday
announced that it had canceled its coming-of-age sitcom Andi Mack
after three seasons.
The network said that the show's final
episodes would air starting June 21.
Andi Mack revolves around
13-year-old Andi (played by Peyton Elizabeth), her family life, and
her relationships with her two best friends: Cyrus Goodman (Joshua
Rush) and Buffy Driscoll (Sofia Wylie).
The show broke new ground for the
Disney Channel in its second season with the coming out of Goodman.
(Related: Andi
Mack's
Joshua Rush talks about playing Disney's first openly gay character.)
“We were [the Disney Channel's] first
serialized show, its first series centered around an Asian-American
family and its first to feature an LGBTQ character who spoke the
words, ‘I’m gay,'” creator Terri Minsky said in a statement.
Fans of the show said that they were
heartbroken by the cancellation and would call on network executives
to give the sitcom another season.