The Fox drama Empire this week aired a same-sex wedding featuring two black men.

The wedding of Jamal (played by Jussie Smollett) and Kai (Toby Onwumere) is a primetime first.

Jamal and Kai have had their fair share of obstacles getting to the altar. Jamal's father, Lucious Lyon (Terrance Howard), has struggled with accepting his son's sexuality. On the episode, titled “Never Doubt I Love,” Lucious refused to walk his son down the aisle with his mother Cookie (Taraji P. Hensen).

Speaking with Extra, Onwumere said that Empire was “culturally relevant.”

“The influence of Empire still extends out well beyond America and it's culturally relevant and I really appreciate the show for that,” he said.

After Smollett was accused by police in Chicago of staging his own hate crime, Empire writers wrote his characters out of the final two episodes of the series. While charges against the actor were later dropped, Smollett's future on the show remains in doubt. Smollett has maintained that he's innocent.

(Related: All charges against Jussie Smollett in alleged hate crime dropped.)