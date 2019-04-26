In a recent interview, actress Kristin
Chenoweth said that she's a person of faith and an activist for the
LGBT community.
The 50-year-old Chenoweth is best known
for originating the role of Glinda in the Broadway musical Wicked.
She's also appeared on television's The West Wing, Pushing
Daisies, and GCB.
At its annual Crescendo Gala on
Saturday, the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus will recognize
Chenoweth's LGBT activism, honoring her with its Vanguard Award.
Speaking with Gay Star News,
Chenoweth was asked about what stands out for her in her advocacy
work.
“Just that I'm a person of faith and
also an activist for the LGBTI community,” Chenoweth answered.
Chenoweth also said that she was
looking forward to giving Adam Rippon “a big hug” at the event.
Rippon is also being recognized at Saturday's gala.
“I haven't met Adam before, but I'm a
huge fan of his dedication to his work and I love his skating and I
can't wait to give him a big hug,” she
said.