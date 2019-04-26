In a recent interview, actress Kristin Chenoweth said that she's a person of faith and an activist for the LGBT community.

The 50-year-old Chenoweth is best known for originating the role of Glinda in the Broadway musical Wicked. She's also appeared on television's The West Wing, Pushing Daisies, and GCB.

At its annual Crescendo Gala on Saturday, the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus will recognize Chenoweth's LGBT activism, honoring her with its Vanguard Award.

Speaking with Gay Star News, Chenoweth was asked about what stands out for her in her advocacy work.

“Just that I'm a person of faith and also an activist for the LGBTI community,” Chenoweth answered.

Chenoweth also said that she was looking forward to giving Adam Rippon “a big hug” at the event. Rippon is also being recognized at Saturday's gala.

“I haven't met Adam before, but I'm a huge fan of his dedication to his work and I love his skating and I can't wait to give him a big hug,” she said.