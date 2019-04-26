An openly gay state representative has revealed that he's taking PrEP to reduce the risk of contracting HIV, the virus that left untreated causes AIDS.

Pennsylvania Representative Brian Sims is among a handful of elected officials to disclose that they are participating in the treatment known as pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP.

“Starting the day off smart, proactive, and in control!” Sims wrote in a Facebook post. “How about you? #PrEPSavesLIVES.”

Responding to criticism, Sims wrote said that the stigma surrounding PrEP “literally kills us.”

“Think this is an invite to talk about my sex life? It’s not,” he wrote. “Think it’s an invite to shame me or anyone else? Grow up. ‘Stigma’ is the thing our enemies want us to be stunted by. It literally kills us. It’s stupid and we control our own fate. No shame in this game. Just Pride.”

Sims also explained that he received his prescription at a Planned Parenthood.