Actor Ewan McGregor's oldest daughters, Clara and Esther, reportedly have come out as bisexual.

According to UK tabloid the Daily Mail, 17-year-old Esther announced her sexuality in a since-deleted Instagram post protesting the Coachella music festival.

“#notokaycoachella. I'll take the time now to say – I'm bisexual,” she wrote. Clara, 23, responded to the post: “Love you boo. I'll hop on the train and say I'm bisexual too. Carry on!”

The yearly festival is organized by Goldenvoice, which is owned by Philip Anschutz. Anschutz also owns half of Coachella through his entertainment company AEG.

Anschutz, a billionaire and a Christian conservative, has been criticized for donating to groups opposed to LGBT rights. Anschutz has denied that he's opposed to LGBT rights and has said that his foundation, The Anschutz Foundation, stopped giving to certain groups upon learning about their opposition. He also contributed $1 million to conservative candidates in the 2016 election.

Last year, he donated $1 million to the Elton John AIDS Foundation LGBT Fund.

McGregor and ex-wife Eve Mavrakis have four daughters.