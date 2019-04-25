Actor Ewan McGregor's oldest daughters,
Clara and Esther, reportedly have come out as bisexual.
According to UK tabloid the
Daily
Mail, 17-year-old Esther announced her sexuality in a
since-deleted Instagram post protesting the Coachella music festival.
“#notokaycoachella. I'll take the
time now to say – I'm bisexual,” she wrote. Clara, 23, responded
to the post: “Love you boo. I'll hop on the train and say I'm
bisexual too. Carry on!”
The yearly festival is organized by
Goldenvoice, which is owned by Philip Anschutz. Anschutz also owns
half of Coachella through his entertainment company AEG.
Anschutz, a billionaire and a Christian
conservative, has been criticized for donating to groups opposed to
LGBT rights. Anschutz has denied that he's opposed to LGBT rights and
has said that his foundation, The Anschutz Foundation, stopped giving
to certain groups upon learning about their opposition. He also
contributed $1 million to conservative candidates in the 2016
election.
Last year, he donated $1 million to the
Elton John AIDS Foundation LGBT Fund.
McGregor and ex-wife Eve Mavrakis have
four daughters.