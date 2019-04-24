Voters in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday elected Jane Castor as their next mayor, making her the city's first openly lesbian mayor.

Castor won by a landslide. According to local reports, she received 72.5 percent of the vote. Her opponent, philanthropist David Straz, received 27.5 percent of the vote.

Castor, the city's former police chief, had the endorsement of the Victory Fund, which supports LGBT candidates.

“Both LGBTQ people and women face tremendous obstacles in running for public office, but Jane’s victory shows lesbian candidates can win citywide office with a strong record of public service and policy priorities that align with their constituents,” Victory Fund CEO Annise Parker said in a statement. “While voters chose Jane because of her vision for Tampa, her willingness to be open and honest about her life lent her an authenticity that voters are drawn to not just in Tampa, but across the nation.”

Earlier this month, voters in Chicago and Madison, Wisconsin elected out lesbian mayors.

(Related: Lori Lightfoot makes history as Chicago's first openly lesbian, black woman mayor.)