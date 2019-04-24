In a recent episode of his radio show,
Christian conservative E.W. Jackson, a former Republican nominee for
lieutenant governor in Virginia, said that presidential hopeful Pete
Buttigieg, the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, will turn the
United States into a “homocracy” if elected.
On his “The Awakening” radio show,
Jackson said that his supporters do not want a theocracy but
“guaranteed” that the LGBT community wants “a homocracy.”
Jackson also told listeners that seeing
Buttigieg kiss his husband Chasten disgusted him and criticized
former President Barack Obama for doing “more than any other single
president to advance the cause of homosexuality and normalize it.”
(Related: Franklin
Graham: I care enough about Pete Buttigieg to warn him about God's
judgment.)
He also claimed that a Buttigieg
administration would attempt to shut down his radio show and those of
other conservatives.
Jackson, the head pastor at Exodus
Faith Ministries in Chesapeake, Virginia, has previously
called gay people “sick” and warned that the God will punish
the military for allowing openly gay troops, though he later denied
making both statements.