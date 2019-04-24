In a recent episode of his radio show, Christian conservative E.W. Jackson, a former Republican nominee for lieutenant governor in Virginia, said that presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, will turn the United States into a “homocracy” if elected.

On his “The Awakening” radio show, Jackson said that his supporters do not want a theocracy but “guaranteed” that the LGBT community wants “a homocracy.”

Jackson also told listeners that seeing Buttigieg kiss his husband Chasten disgusted him and criticized former President Barack Obama for doing “more than any other single president to advance the cause of homosexuality and normalize it.”

He also claimed that a Buttigieg administration would attempt to shut down his radio show and those of other conservatives.

Jackson, the head pastor at Exodus Faith Ministries in Chesapeake, Virginia, has previously called gay people “sick” and warned that the God will punish the military for allowing openly gay troops, though he later denied making both statements.