Lee Daniels, the co-creator of the Fox
drama Empire, has confirmed that he's backing a gay superhero
film.
In January, Daniels teased the project
in an Instagram post, saying that his gay superhero film is “in the
pipeline.” He said that he had dreamed of making a gay superhero
film for over a decade.
Speaking at the TIME 100 Summit,
moderator Van Jones of CNN asked whether “rumors” about the
project were true.
“It's true!” Daniels reportedly
replied. “It's called Superbitch. I found him [the hero] on
Instagram of all places. He does backflips and he has a cape and he
does karate and, oh my God, he's going to be a hero!”
“I'm not putting that much money
behind it; a couple million dollars for a gay superhero movie is
pretty fucking exciting,” Daniels
added.
“With a name like Superbitch,
you gotta promote it,” Jones is quoted as saying by Deadline.