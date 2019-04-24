In a video posted on her YouTube channel, Roseanne Barr ranted about use of the word “faggot.”

“The word faggot is a really hateful word, isn’t it?” Barr, 66, said in the video. “Especially when it’s like one gay calling another gay guy that. Have you ever been in the middle of one of them hate marriages? It’s like, ‘Wait a minute, we’re not supposed to say that word. How come you’re saying that word? What? Oh, I just can’t say the word. Well, I can when I’m in the house but I can’t say it outside of the house. OK, I get your rules.’ But it is a hateful word and you should get rid of it. Get rid of it being spoken.”

Barr went on to declare herself “queer as two motherfuckers.”

“All that LGBTQ stuff, okay let me just be real,” Barr said. “I put the Q in LGBTQ, okay? Because I am queer as two motherfuckers. I'm queer. I'm alien.”

“I don't belong here with all these people. They make no sense. They are very queer and that makes me a queer, I guess. I did put the Q in it. Bye,” she added.

The video has since been deleted.