The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday announced it would hear three cases related to LGBT employment rights.

Two of the cases – Zarda v. Altitude Express and Bostock v. Clayton County – seek clarification on whether sexual orientation is covered under Title VII. The third case, Harris Funeral Homes v. EEOC, involves a transgender plaintiff.

Agreeing to hear the cases in April means that the court will not rule on the cases until June of next year.

All three plaintiffs argue that Title VII prohibits workplace discrimination on the basis of sex discrimination. Two federal circuit courts, the second and seventh, have affirmed that sexual orientation discrimination is unlawful under Title VII, but the Eleventh Circuit recently rejected the idea. Eight federal appeals courts and 35 federal district courts have affirmed that gender identity is covered under Title VII, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality.

The cases are moving to the Supreme Court as the U.S. House considers passage of the Equality Act, which would prohibit workplace discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

While the Department of Justice has argued in court that Title VII does not prohibit LGBT workplace discrimination, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has argued the opposite. What role, if any, the EEOC will play in the cases as they move to the Supreme Court is unknown.