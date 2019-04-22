Franklin Graham said in a Facebook post last week that Christians opposed to LGBT rights should be respectful to presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, then added that Buttigieg was a sinner.

Graham, the son of the late televangelist Billy Graham and a supporter of President Donald Trump, was responding to protesters at a Buttigieg rally in Iowa. Several protesters interrupted the candidate with shouts of “Sodom and Gomorrah.”

“Protesters shouting ‘Sodom and Gomorrah’ interrupted mayor and 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg this week at a rally in Iowa,” Graham wrote. “I don’t agree with heckling anyone – I think we should be respectful. In response, Buttigieg made the comment, ‘the condition of my soul is in the hands of God.’ Mayor Buttigieg is absolutely right. His soul is in the hands of God, so is everyone’s. He also says that he’s a Christian and wants to become the first openly gay president in America’s history. What’s wrong with that picture?”

He continued to add that he agreed with the heckler's message.

After quoting Leviticus 20:13, Graham, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, wrote: “That’s what God says and that settles it for me. I stand with the Word of God. I care enough about people to tell them the truth and to warn them about the judgment to come for all sin.”

