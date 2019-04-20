In a recent interview, actress Charlize Theron talked about her child's coming out as transgender.

Speaking with The Daily Mail, Theron confirmed that her 7-year-old daughter is transgender.

“Yes, I thought she was a boy, too. Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: 'I am not a boy!'” said Theron, 43.

“So there you go! I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive. They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide,” she said.

Theron said that she embraced her daughter's gender identity.

“My job as a parent is to celebrate them and to love them and to make sure that they have everything they need in order to be what they want to be, and I will do everything in my power for my kids to have that right and to be protected within that,” she said.

Theron adopted Jackson in 2012. Three years later, she adopted August.

Theron has previously said that adoption was her “first option” for a family.