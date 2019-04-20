In a recent interview, actress Charlize
Theron talked about her child's coming out as transgender.
Speaking with The Daily Mail,
Theron confirmed that her 7-year-old daughter is transgender.
“Yes, I thought she was a boy, too.
Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: 'I am
not a boy!'” said Theron, 43.
“So there you go! I have two
beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and
I want to see thrive. They were born who they are and exactly where
in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and
who they want to be, is not for me to decide,” she said.
Theron said that she embraced her
daughter's gender identity.
“My job as a parent is to celebrate
them and to love them and to make sure that they have everything they
need in order to be what they want to be, and I will do everything in
my power for my kids to have that right and to be protected within
that,” she
said.
Theron adopted Jackson in 2012. Three
years later, she adopted August.
Theron has previously said that
adoption was her “first option” for a family.