In a recent interview, out actor Anthony Rapp said Lupita Nyong'o's story inspired him to speak out about Kevin Spacey.

In late 2017, Rapp accused Spacey (House of Cards) of sexual misconduct when the two actors were working on Broadway and Rapp was 14. Spacey responded with an apology of sorts, saying that he did not remember the encounter. “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” Spacey tweeted. Spacey also acknowledged for the first time publicly that he was gay.

Since Rapp named Spacey (Rapp had previously discussed the incident), more than a dozen men have revealed their “me too” stories. Netflix fired Spacey from his starring role in House of Cards over the allegations.

Speaking with Cameron Esposito on her Queery podcast, Rapp said that he decided to come forward after reading Nyong'o's op-ed in The New York Times.

“I was following along with the Harvey Weinstein stories, to some degree, but I wasn’t like diving into them,” Rapp said. “I hadn’t yet really made the connection for myself. … Lupita Nyong'o wrote a first-person piece in The New York Times about her experience with Harvey. And as they go, she was pretty fortunate in that she was able to avoid the worst of it, but she wrote so beautifully and eloquently about what experience was like for her.”

“Coupled with it was the knowledge that that had been going on for decades to so many people, and that I knew for a fact several people in my own circle who had had experiences with Kevin Spacey, that it was like that was when the penny dropped, and I had to do something. It wasn’t about my own experience, it really was not about airing out my own laundry.”

“I thought that would be the only way that we could stop him,” he added.