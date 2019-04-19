A new poll released Thursday shows a dramatic rise in popularity for Pete Buttigieg.

The openly gay 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana announced he was creating a presidential exploratory committee in January.

The online survey from Change Research found 21 percent support for former Vice President Joe Biden and 20 percent for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. Seventeen percent of the 2,518 likely Democratic primary voters surveyed picked Buttigieg.

Buttigieg polled at only 2% in the same nationwide poll conduced last month. Buttigieg began to attract nationwide attention after he criticized Vice President Mike Pence at a CNN town hall last month.

Besides Biden, Sanders, and Buttigieg, no other Democratic presidential hopeful polled in double-digits in the Change Research survey.

In officially launching his campaign for president on Sunday, Buttigieg and his husband Chasten shared a kiss.