President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he would welcome the opportunity to run against presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Trump referenced Buttigieg for the first time publicly without mentioning him by name during an interview with David Webb on SiriusXM.

Trump mentioned three presidential hopefuls, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and “the mayor from Indiana.”

“I think I'd like running against him, too,” Trump said of Buttigieg. “But It'll be interesting to see it unfold.”

In officially launching his campaign for president on Sunday, Buttigieg, 37, and his husband Chasten, shared a kiss.

Trump also said, referring to Biden, that he doesn't believe that “Sleepy Joe” is “going to make it.”