President Donald Trump on Wednesday
said that he would welcome the opportunity to run against
presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, the openly gay mayor of South
Bend, Indiana.
Trump referenced Buttigieg for the
first time publicly without mentioning him by name during an
interview with David Webb on SiriusXM.
Trump mentioned three presidential
hopefuls, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Senator
Bernie Sanders and “the mayor from Indiana.”
“I think I'd like running against
him, too,” Trump said of Buttigieg. “But It'll be interesting to
see it unfold.”
In officially launching his campaign
for president on Sunday, Buttigieg, 37, and his husband Chasten,
shared a kiss.
Trump also said, referring to Biden,
that he doesn't believe that “Sleepy Joe” is “going to make
it.”