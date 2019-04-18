The entire Broadway cast of last year's The Boys in the Band, which includes gay themes, will reprise their roles for an upcoming film adaptation of the iconic play.

Ryan Murphy announced on Wednesday that he would produce the movie for streaming giant Netflix, and that Joe Mantello would direct.

The play starred out actors Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Matt Bomer, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesus, Tuc Watkins, Michael Benjamin Washington and Brian Hutchinson.

“The Broadway cast of Boys was so important to me,” Murphy wrote in an Instagram post, “and as equally groundbreaking as Mart Crowley’s seminal work. Everyone in the cast was out and proud…and feeling so blessed to mark the 50th anniversary of Mart’s landmark play.”

Mart Crowley's original off-Broadway production also was turned into a film starring the play's cast. The 1970 film was considered a milestone in the history of queer cinema.