Actress Indya Moore and director Ryan Murphy are among those featured in TIME magazine's annual list of the 100 most influential people.

Each influential person in TIME's list is profiled by a guest contributor.

Janet Mock, a transgender activist, author, and director, profiled Moore, one of several transgender actors who appear on FX's Pose, which is produced by Ryan Murphy. Mock is also involved in the television program.

“Writing her character Angel proved healing for me as a trans woman who had walked in those same platform shoes, longing for more than the crumbs society had thrown girls like us,” Mock wrote. “But a greater gift has been watching Indya rise from an adolescence navigating foster care in the Bronx to critical acclaim as an actress and model using her voice to center the marginalized communities she comes from.”

Jessica Lange, who appeared on Murphy's American Horror Story, called Murphy a “born storyteller” in profiling him for the issue.

“That is one of his great and seductive charms: the wonderful childlike enthusiasm he possesses. His sense of adventure and exploration, a boundless imagination, a brilliant mind and a wicked sense of humor,” Lange wrote. “He is a born storyteller, and, like the best of them, he is constantly pushing the limits. I have often marveled at his uncanny ability at capturing the zeitgeist.”

TIME's list also included several LGBT allies, including Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift. Rami Malek, who played queer icon Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, also made the list.

Editors also included President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil. A self-proclaimed “proud” homophobe, Bolsonaro has said that he'd prefer to have a dead son to a gay son.

