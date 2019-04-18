In a recent interview,
singer-songwriter Frank Ocean said that he doesn't use dating apps
because he's been in a relationship for three years.
The 31-year-old Ocean came out bisexual
in 2012.
“What is it like for you to date?”
Ocean was asked by GAYLETTER, a biannual print magazine and weekly
email newsletter dedicated to queer art, culture, and nightlife in
New York. “Do you use dating apps?”
“I don’t use dating apps. I’ve
been in a relationship for three years,” Ocean replied. “I
definitely wasn’t using dating apps before then. I don’t think I
would use dating apps now. I fuck with Marc Jacobs’ philosophy on
that, so I wouldn’t rule it out, but it is a little hectic being a
famous person on dating apps.”
“I can imagine. Too many agendas.”
“Yeah,” Ocean
said.
In a letter posted on Tumblr in 2012,
Ocean said that he was attracted to both men and women. He is
believed to be the first mainstream hip-hop artist to come out.
Ocean's lyrics have incorporated his attraction to men.