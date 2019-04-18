In a recent interview, singer-songwriter Frank Ocean said that he doesn't use dating apps because he's been in a relationship for three years.

The 31-year-old Ocean came out bisexual in 2012.

“What is it like for you to date?” Ocean was asked by GAYLETTER, a biannual print magazine and weekly email newsletter dedicated to queer art, culture, and nightlife in New York. “Do you use dating apps?”

“I don’t use dating apps. I’ve been in a relationship for three years,” Ocean replied. “I definitely wasn’t using dating apps before then. I don’t think I would use dating apps now. I fuck with Marc Jacobs’ philosophy on that, so I wouldn’t rule it out, but it is a little hectic being a famous person on dating apps.”

“I can imagine. Too many agendas.”

“Yeah,” Ocean said.

In a letter posted on Tumblr in 2012, Ocean said that he was attracted to both men and women. He is believed to be the first mainstream hip-hop artist to come out. Ocean's lyrics have incorporated his attraction to men.