Appearing Tuesday on CNN, presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg reiterated that he believes Vice President Mike Pence is okay with discrimination against the LGBT community.

Speaking with CNN's Poppy Harlow and John Avlon, Buttigieg, the 37-year-old openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was asked about his criticism of Pence, the former governor of Indiana.

In a separate interview with CNN, Pence, a Christian conservative opposed to LGBT rights, including marriage equality, said that Buttigieg's quarrel was with the First Amendment.

“The vice president is entitled to his religious beliefs,” Buttigieg said. “My problem is when those religious beliefs are used as an excuse to harm other people. That was a huge issue for us in Indiana, when he advanced a discriminatory bill in 2015 under the guise of religious freedom that said it was lawful to discriminate provided you invoke religion as your excuse. I just believe that's wrong.”

“This isn't about him as a human being. This is about policies that hurt people. Policies that hurt children. And to this day – if you listen closely to what he said – you'll notice that to this day, he has not brought himself to say that it shouldn't be legal to discriminate against people in this country because they're LGBT. In most parts of this country, you can still be fired, denied housing, denied services because of who you are. He seems to be okay with that.”

“Maybe he will evolve to eventually believing that it shouldn't be lawful to discriminate against people for being gay. And if he makes that development, I would welcome that and I would praise that,” Buttigieg added.

Buttigieg also said that he's looking forward to raising children with his husband Chasten.