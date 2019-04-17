The American Museum of Natural History on Monday said that it would no longer host an event to honor President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil.

The announcement comes after the museum faced criticism for hosting the event by an outside organization.

The Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce had reserved the museum's Hall of Ocean Life for a planned gala to honor Bolsonaro as its “Person of the Year.”

Bolsonaro has proposed environmental deregulation and opening more of the Amazon rain forest to commercial industry. Critics said honoring him at a museum dedicated to nature was hypocritical.

GLAAD also called on the museum to reverse course, pointing out Bolsonaro's opposition to LGBT rights. A self-proclaimed “proud” homophobe, Bolsonaro has said that he'd prefer to have a dead son to a gay son.

“The American Museum of Natural History has done the right thing by declining to host an event that features the anti-LGBTQ President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil,” Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, said in a statement. “His extremist voice has no place at one of New York City's most beloved institutions. At GLAAD, we hope the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce will follow suit and withdraw their award for an elected leader who is targeting LGBTQ Brazilians for unequal treatment under the law.”