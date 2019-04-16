The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge to a New Jersey law that prohibits therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender youth.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

New Jersey in 2013 became the second state after California to prohibit such therapies. Earlier this month, Massachusetts became the 15th state, plus the District of Columbia, with such a law. Colorado will soon become the 16th state after Governor Jared Polis signs a bill approved by lawmakers into law.

“In rejecting this case today, the Supreme Court recognized what every sensible and compassionate person across New Jersey and this country knows: Anti-LGBTQ conversion therapy is dangerous, discredited malpractice,” Christian Fuscarino, executive director for Garden State Equality, said in a statement. “It is nothing short of child abuse, and there is no legal argument to defend this horrible practice.”

“It's alarming that this bigotry-driven and legally-hollow case even got to the justices for consideration, and this is a stark reminder that the rights of LGBTQ people – even here in New Jersey – are constantly under attack,” he added.

Christian conservative law group Liberty Counsel had challenged New Jersey's law. The group said in a statement that it would refile the case.

“We have several challenges pending to these unconstitutional counseling bans,” said Mat Staver, the group's president. “We will refile this case in New Jersey and soon get one of the cases before the Supreme Court. It is not a question of if, but when, the Supreme Court will take one of these cases and implement what is already clearly stated – that these laws violate the First Amendment.”