The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday
declined to hear a challenge to a New Jersey law that prohibits
therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender
identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender youth.
Such therapies go by names such as
“conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual
orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”
New Jersey in 2013 became the second
state after California to prohibit such therapies. Earlier this
month, Massachusetts became the 15th state, plus the
District of Columbia, with such a law. Colorado will soon become the
16th state after Governor Jared Polis signs a bill
approved by lawmakers into law.
(Related: Massachusetts'
Republican governor signs bill banning “ex-gay” therapy.)
“In rejecting this case today, the
Supreme Court recognized what every sensible and compassionate person
across New Jersey and this country knows: Anti-LGBTQ conversion
therapy is dangerous, discredited malpractice,” Christian
Fuscarino, executive director for Garden State Equality, said in a
statement. “It is nothing short of child abuse, and there is no
legal argument to defend this horrible practice.”
“It's alarming that this
bigotry-driven and legally-hollow case even got to the justices for
consideration, and this is a stark reminder that the rights of LGBTQ
people – even here in New Jersey – are constantly under attack,”
he added.
Christian conservative law group
Liberty Counsel had challenged New Jersey's law. The group said in a
statement that it would refile the case.
“We have several challenges pending
to these unconstitutional counseling bans,” said Mat Staver, the
group's president. “We will refile this case in New Jersey and soon
get one of the cases before the Supreme Court. It is not a question
of if, but when, the Supreme Court will take one of these cases and
implement what is already clearly stated – that these laws violate
the First Amendment.”