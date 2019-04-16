Christian conservative Bryan Fischer
has said that Pete Buttigieg, the openly gay mayor of South Bend,
Indiana, is not qualified to become president because of his
sexuality.
On Sunday, Buttigieg formally entered
the 2020 presidential race. In making his announcement, Buttigieg
shared a kiss with his husband Chasten. The announcement sparked a
flood of interest in Buttigieg's campaign and the candidate raised $1
million within four hours.
Several early polls show Buttigieg in
third place for the Democratic presidential nomination behind former
Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.
Prior to Buttigieg's announcement,
Fischer, who is vocally opposed to LGBT rights, wrote in a OneNewsNow
op-ed that Buttigieg's “sexual proclivities are enough all by
themselves to disqualify him from the Oval Office.”
“Under a Buttigieg presidency, it
would indeed be 'Homosexuality Uber Alles,'” he said, which is
commonly translated from German as “above all.” (It actually
means “more than anything else.”)
“Buttigieg’s own sexual preference
is a huge problem in all this. His identity is wrapped up in getting
societal approval for his behavior. He cannot live in a society that
does not celebrate his sexual choices. If that means trampling on the
First Amendment, tough darts.”
“Bottom line: President Pete
Buttigieg will be the greatest threat to religious liberty in our
nation’s history. Consider yourself warned,” Fischer added.