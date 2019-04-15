Pete Buttigieg, the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, on Sunday made his 2020 presidential campaign official.

“I'm here to join you to make a little news,” Buttigieg told a crowd of adoring supporters in South Bend. “My name is Pete Buttigieg. They call me Mayor Pete. I am a proud son of South Bend, Indiana. And I am running for president of the United States.”

The crowd applauded, chanted “U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!” and waved American flags.

In January, Buttigieg announced he had formed an exploratory committee for a possible White House run.

Without mentioning President Donald Trump's name, Buttigieg targeted the president's “Make America Great Again” slogan.

“[T]here is a myth being sold to industrial and rural communities: the myth that we can stop the clock and turn it back,” Buttigieg said. “It comes from people who think the only way to reach communities like ours is through resentment and nostalgia, selling an impossible promise of returning to a bygone era that was never as great as advertised to begin with. The problem is, they’re telling us to look for greatness in all the wrong places.”

Buttigieg's announcement comes on the heels of two polls showing him in third place behind former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Annise Parker, the CEO of the LGBTQ Victory Fund, called Buttigieg's rise in the polls “meteoric.”

“There are enormous minefields and hurdles to running as an openly LGBTQ candidate, and so far, Mayor Pete has gracefully leaped over them on the world's largest political stage. He's the real deal,” she told the Washington Blade.

Buttigieg's husband, Chasten, joined him on the stage after he concluded his speech. The couple shared a quick smooch and an embrace as the crowd cheered.