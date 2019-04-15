Australian rugby star Israel Folau has said that he's prepared to exit the sport over homophobic social media posts.

The 30-year-old Folau is a devout Christian. The New South Wales Waratahs player shared an image on Instagram which read: “Warning Drunks, Homosexuals, Adulterers, Liars, Fornicators, Thieves, Atheists, Idolaters: Hell Awaits You. Repent! Only Jesus Saves.”

In the image's caption, Folau wrote: “Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from your sin and come to him.”

Rugby Australia, the sport's national governing body, said that Folau's comments were “inconsistent with the values of the sport.”

Speaking with the Sydney Morning Herald, Folau said that he's prepared to give up rugby if that is what God wants.

“It’s obviously a decision that’s in the process right now but I believe in a God that’s in control of all things,” Folau said on Sunday. “Whatever his will is, whether that’s to continue playing or not, I’m more than happy to do what he wants me to do.

“First and foremost, I live for God now. His plans for me are better than whatever I can think. If that’s not to continue playing, so be it. In saying that, obviously I love playing footy and if it goes down that path I’ll definitely miss it. But my faith in Jesus Christ is what comes first,” he added.

Folau has previously defended similar comments.

Roughly a year ago, Folau posted a meme on Instagram about God's plan. When a follower asked, “What was God's plan for gay people?” Folau replied: “HELL.. Unless they repent of their sins and turn to God.”

“That's something that comes truly from the bottom of my heart,” he later said.

Folau has also said that his faith informs him on marriage and that he's opposed to marriage equality.