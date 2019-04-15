Australian rugby star Israel Folau has
said that he's prepared to exit the sport over homophobic social
media posts.
The 30-year-old Folau is a devout
Christian. The New South Wales Waratahs player shared an image on
Instagram which read: “Warning Drunks, Homosexuals, Adulterers,
Liars, Fornicators, Thieves, Atheists, Idolaters: Hell Awaits You.
Repent! Only Jesus Saves.”
In the image's caption, Folau wrote:
“Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from
your sin and come to him.”
Rugby Australia, the sport's national
governing body, said that Folau's comments were “inconsistent with
the values of the sport.”
Speaking with the Sydney Morning
Herald, Folau said that he's prepared to give up rugby if that is
what God wants.
“It’s obviously a decision that’s
in the process right now but I believe in a God that’s in control
of all things,” Folau said on Sunday. “Whatever his will is,
whether that’s to continue playing or not, I’m more than happy to
do what he wants me to do.
“First and foremost, I live for God
now. His plans for me are better than whatever I can think. If that’s
not to continue playing, so be it. In saying that, obviously I love
playing footy and if it goes down that path I’ll definitely miss
it. But my faith in Jesus Christ is what comes first,” he added.
Folau has previously defended similar
comments.
Roughly a year ago, Folau posted a meme
on Instagram about God's plan. When a follower asked, “What was
God's plan for gay people?” Folau replied: “HELL.. Unless they
repent of their sins and turn to God.”
“That's something that comes truly
from the bottom of my heart,” he later said.
Folau has also said that his faith
informs him on marriage and that he's opposed to marriage equality.