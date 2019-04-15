Voters in the Los Angeles neighborhood
of Silver Lake recently elected Maebe A. Girl to its neighborhood
council, making her the first drag queen performer elected to public
office in California.
Maebe said that as a member of the
Silver Lake Neighborhood Council she will fight for the rights of the
homeless and protect LGBT residents.
Maebe, who is known for her satirical
impressions of First Lady Melania Trump, Secretary of Education Betsy
DeVos, and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is the
host of a weekly drag brunch at the Lyric Hyperion Theater & Cafe
in Silver Lake.
“I started doing a lot of parodies to
bring to light a lot of the nasty things happening in the current
administration,” Maebe
told Los
Angeles. “I try to point out the absurdity of the
administration's ideas.”
The 2016 election “inspired a lot of
drag queens to become more political,” she added.