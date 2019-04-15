Voters in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Silver Lake recently elected Maebe A. Girl to its neighborhood council, making her the first drag queen performer elected to public office in California.

Maebe said that as a member of the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council she will fight for the rights of the homeless and protect LGBT residents.

Maebe, who is known for her satirical impressions of First Lady Melania Trump, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is the host of a weekly drag brunch at the Lyric Hyperion Theater & Cafe in Silver Lake.

“I started doing a lot of parodies to bring to light a lot of the nasty things happening in the current administration,” Maebe told Los Angeles. “I try to point out the absurdity of the administration's ideas.”

The 2016 election “inspired a lot of drag queens to become more political,” she added.