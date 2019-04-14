In a THEM cover story, singer-songwriter-actress Janelle Monáe talked with Lizzo.

The 33-year-old Monáe came out as queer last year in a Rolling Stone cover story.

“For me, sexuality and sexual identity and fluidity is a journey,” Monáe told Lizzo. “It's not a destination.”

“That's the exciting thing – always finding out new things about who you are. And that's what I love about life. It takes us on journeys that not even we ourselves sometimes are prepared for. You just adapt to where you are and how you've evolved as a free thinking person.”

When asked whether she has any advice for young people struggling with their sexuality, Monáe answered: “Don't allow yourself to feel any pressure other than the pressure you put on you. And I think there's so much power in not labeling yourself. That said, there's also power in saying 'This is how I identify,' and having community with the folks you identify with. Everyone is on a journey of self-discovery, and those of us who may not understand others’ journeys should be more empathetic and tolerant and supportive.”

“A big thing for me is just being patient with myself, and not allowing myself to make decisions based in fear, or a fear of people not understanding me. And it's hard. You go through experiences where you feel fearful, and you end up being depressed, or having anxiety, and not taking care of you. But that fear should not get in the way of how you love or who you love,” she continued.

Monáe also expressed support for transgender women, including Laverne Cox and Janet Mock.