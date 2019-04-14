In a THEM cover story,
singer-songwriter-actress Janelle Monáe
talked with Lizzo.
The 33-year-old Monáe
came out as queer last year in a Rolling Stone cover story.
“For me, sexuality and sexual
identity and fluidity is a journey,” Monáe
told Lizzo. “It's not a destination.”
“That's the exciting thing – always
finding out new things about who you are. And that's what I love
about life. It takes us on journeys that not even we ourselves
sometimes are prepared for. You just adapt to where you are and how
you've evolved as a free thinking person.”
When asked whether she has any advice
for young people struggling with their sexuality, Monáe
answered: “Don't allow yourself to feel any pressure other than the
pressure you put on you. And I think there's so much power in not
labeling yourself. That said, there's also power in saying 'This is
how I identify,' and having community with the folks you identify
with. Everyone is on a journey of self-discovery, and those of us who
may not understand others’ journeys should be more empathetic and
tolerant and supportive.”
“A big thing for me is just being
patient with myself, and not allowing myself to make decisions based
in fear, or a fear of people not understanding me. And it's hard. You
go through experiences where you feel fearful, and you end up being
depressed, or having anxiety, and not taking care of you. But that
fear should not get in the way of how you love or who you love,”
she continued.
Monáe
also expressed support for transgender women, including Laverne Cox
and Janet Mock.