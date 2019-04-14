The San Jose City Council has approved hanging rainbow and transgender pride flags at or near a Chick-fil-A at San Jose International Airport.

The council last year approved the addition of several restaurants, including Chick-fil-A, at the airport's food court.

The location is set to open in May.

Ken Yeager, the first openly gay elected official in Santa Clara County, proposed the idea of placing flags outside the restaurant.

“I made the suggestion to put the flags next to the restaurant, and council members liked that idea but also said that maybe put flags elsewhere, too, like outside,” Yeager told NBC News.

Chick-fil-A routinely donates to groups opposed to LGBT rights, including marriage equality. The fast-food chain's COO Dan Cathy has repeatedly stated his opposition to same-sex marriage and said that it is company policy to support “the family – the biblical definition of the family unit.”

A recent report from ThinkProgress showed that Chick-fil-A gave $1.8 million in 2017 to groups opposed to LGBT rights, including the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, which requires its employees to promise they will not engage in “homosexual acts.”

News of the flags comes just weeks after two other cities blocked Chick-fil-A from opening a location at their airports over the chain's support for anti-LGBT organizations.

