Appearing Friday on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show, presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, called on Vice President Mike Pence to support LGBT protections.

On the campaign trail, Buttigieg has criticized Pence's opposition to LGBT rights.

As governor of Indiana, Pence signed a bill into law that critics said would give business owners the right discriminate against the LGBT community. He's also supported therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender, which suggests he believes being LGBT is a choice. Pence is also opposed to marriage equality.

In an emotional speech on Sunday, Buttigieg took another swipe at Pence.

In that speech, Buttigieg talked about how he struggled to come out and how his marriage to Chasten had changed his life. “Thank God there was no pill [to make me straight],” he said.

“Being married to Chasten has made me a better human being. … And yes Mr. Vice President, it has moved me closer to God,” Buttigieg said.

In several interviews, Pence responded that Buttigieg “should know better” than to criticize his Christian faith.

On Friday, Buttigieg told DeGeneres that he wasn't criticizing Pence's faith. Rather he's criticizing how Pence uses his religion to justify discrimination against the LGBT community.

“I’m not critical of his faith; I’m critical of bad policies,” Buttigieg told DeGeneres. “I don’t have a problem with religion. I’m religious too. I have a problem with religion being used as a justification to harm people and especially in the LGBTQ community. So many people, even today, feel like they don’t belong. You can get fired in so many parts of this country just for who you are and that’s got to change.”

“And if the VP, I’m not interested in feuding with the vice president, but if he wanted to clear this up, he could come out today and say he’s changed his mind that it shouldn’t be legal to discriminate against anybody in this country for who they are,” Buttigieg said. “That’s all.”

DeGeneres also asked Buttigieg how he reconciles his faith and sexuality.

“I think it is important for anybody who steps into a political process to speak for people of any faith and people of no faith,” Buttigieg explained. “So, when I talk about my faith its not because I believe it should be imposed on others, but it does guide me. And when I’m in church, the scripture I hear is about taking care of the least among us, it’s about lifting up those who are most vulnerable, and visiting the prisoner and taking care of the sick and welcoming the stranger. That’s what I hear when I hear scripture.”

“It’s a message that is fundamentally about love, love and humility, humbling yourself before God and putting other people before you. And, again, that doesn’t have to be anybody else’s understanding of religion, but it’s where Christianity takes me. And that does have implications for how I behave in the political space,” he said.

Buttigieg is expected to formally announce his presidential campaign on Sunday.