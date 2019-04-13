New York City Pride March on Thursday
announced its grand marshals for the 50th NYC Pride March.
“The cast of @PoseOnFX, @MSLadyPhyll
@ukblackpride, #GayLiberationFront, @TrevorProject, and @MF_Helms
will lead the 2019 LGBTQIA+ NYC Pride March,” NYC Pride March
tweeted.
Pose castmates MJ Rodriguez (who
plays Blanca on the show), Dominique Jackson (Elektra), and Indya
Moore (Angel) will represent the show.
Pose, which returns on FX for
its second season in June, explores New York's vibrant ball scene of
the 1980s. The show features television's largest cast of transgender
actors in series regular roles and the largest LGBTQ cast ever for a
scripted series, according to FX.
Additional grand marshals include
community builder and organizer Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, and activist and
author Monica Helms. Opoku-Gyimah is described by NYC Pride as the
“nucleus of UK Black Pride, while Helms created the transgender
Pride flag. LGBT advocate groups The Trevor Project and Gay
Liberation Front will also helm the parade.
“In a world where LGBTQIA+ people
continue to experience profound oppression, the NYC Pride March is a
beacon of hope and community,” Julian Sanjivan, NYC Pride March
Director, said in a statement announcing the grand marshals. “This
June 30th, that beacon will shine the brightest it ever has when
Pose, Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, Gay Liberation Front, The Trevor
Project and Monica Helms lead 115,000 marchers in the largest display
of LGBTQIA+ pride the world has ever seen.”
“As millions of LGBTQIA+ folks from
across the world make their pilgrimage to WorldPride 2019 and the
commemoration of Stonewall 50, New York City will display its Pride
like never before,” said Chris Frederick, Executive Director of NYC
Pride. “The entire month of June, and this day in particular, will
be a celebration of everything the LGBTQIA+ community stands for.”
The NYC Pride March takes place Sunday,
June 30.