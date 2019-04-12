Disney+, Disney's upcoming streaming
platform, is developing a comedy series based on the 2018 gay
coming-of-age film Love, Simon.
According to Deadline,
the series is being written and executive produced by This Is Us
executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who wrote the
movie. Also producing is Marty Bowen, who also produced on the movie.
Out director Greg Berlanti, who
directed the film, is not involved in the series.
In the film and series, 17-year-old
closeted Simon falls for a classmate online, only he doesn't know his
classmate's identity.
Disney's much-anticipated streaming
platform is expected to launch in November.