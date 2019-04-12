Australian rugby star Israel Folau's contract will be terminated over homophobic social media posts.

The 30-year-old Folau is a devout Christian. On Wednesday, the New South Wales Waratahs player shared an image on Instagram which read: “Warning Drunks, Homosexuals, Adulterers, Liars, Fornicators, Thieves, Atheists, Idolaters: Hell Awaits You. Repent! Only Jesus Saves.”

In the image's caption, Folau wrote: “Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from your sin and come to him.”

CNN International reported that Rugby Australia, the sport's national governing body, said Thursday that it was “their intention to terminate” Folau's contract. The group said that Folau's comments were “inconsistent with the values of the sport.”

Folau has previously defended similar comments.

Roughly a year ago, Folau posted a meme on Instagram about God's plan. When a follower asked, “What was God's plan for gay people?” Folau replied: “HELL.. Unless they repent of their sins and turn to God.”

“That's something that comes truly from the bottom of my heart,” he later said.

Folau has also said that his faith informs him on marriage and that he's opposed to marriage equality.