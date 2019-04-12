Australian rugby star Israel Folau's
contract will be terminated over homophobic social media posts.
The 30-year-old Folau is a devout
Christian. On Wednesday, the New South Wales Waratahs player shared
an image on Instagram which read: “Warning Drunks, Homosexuals,
Adulterers, Liars, Fornicators, Thieves, Atheists, Idolaters: Hell
Awaits You. Repent! Only Jesus Saves.”
In the image's caption, Folau wrote:
“Jesus Christ loves you and is giving you time to turn away from
your sin and come to him.”
CNN
International reported that Rugby Australia, the sport's national
governing body, said Thursday that it was “their intention to
terminate” Folau's contract. The group said that Folau's comments
were “inconsistent with the values of the sport.”
Folau has previously defended similar
comments.
Roughly a year ago, Folau posted a meme
on Instagram about God's plan. When a follower asked, “What was
God's plan for gay people?” Folau replied: “HELL.. Unless they
repent of their sins and turn to God.”
“That's something that comes truly
from the bottom of my heart,” he later said.
Folau has also said that his faith
informs him on marriage and that he's opposed to marriage equality.