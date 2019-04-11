Speaking with People en Espanol, singer-actor Ricky Martin talked about his growing family.

The 47-year-old Martin married conceptual artists Jwan Yosef in 2017.

In January, the couple announced the birth of Lucia Martin-Yosef. Martin, who came out gay in 2010 after denying rumors about his sexual orientation, and Yosef are also raising 10-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino.

“Jwan has many qualities and they made me fall in love with him,” Martin said. “He is a fascinating person, extremely intelligent, talented, and he is a wonderful dad and husband.”

When asked what he's most grateful for, Martin answered: “Life has given me so much, but if I have to choose one thing, I would say it's my family.”