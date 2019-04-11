Speaking with People en Espanol,
singer-actor Ricky Martin talked about his growing family.
The 47-year-old Martin married
conceptual artists Jwan Yosef in 2017.
In January, the couple announced the
birth of Lucia Martin-Yosef. Martin, who came out gay in 2010 after
denying rumors about his sexual orientation, and Yosef are also
raising 10-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino.
“Jwan has many qualities and they
made me fall in love with him,” Martin
said. “He is a fascinating person, extremely intelligent,
talented, and he is a wonderful dad and husband.”
When asked what he's most grateful for,
Martin answered: “Life has given me so much, but if I have to
choose one thing, I would say it's my family.”