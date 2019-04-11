Amazon To Adapt Gay Romance Novel 'Red, White & Royal Blue' By

On Top Magazine Staff

| April 11, 2019 Amazon Studios has won an auction for the Casey McQuiston novel Red, White & Royal Blue. According to Deadline, other bidders included Village Roadshow, Paramount, and Warner Bros. Red, White & Royal Blue will be published next month by Macmillan. In the novel, a president's son falls in love with a British prince. “Book is a big-hearted romantic comedy in which First Son Alex falls in love with Prince Henry of Wales after an incident of international proportions forces them to pretend to be best friends,” Deadline wrote. Greg Berlanti's Berlanti Productions will produce the film. Berlanti, who is married to Robbie Rogers, directed last year's gay teen romance Love, Simon. He's also included many openly LGBT characters in his television series, including Arrow and Riverdale. On Top Magazine