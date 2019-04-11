Amazon Studios has won an auction for
the Casey McQuiston novel Red, White & Royal Blue.
According to Deadline, other
bidders included Village Roadshow, Paramount, and Warner Bros.
Red, White & Royal Blue will
be published next month by Macmillan.
In the novel, a president's son falls
in love with a British prince.
“Book is a big-hearted romantic
comedy in which First Son Alex falls in love with Prince Henry of
Wales after an incident of international proportions forces them to
pretend to be best friends,” Deadline
wrote.
Greg Berlanti's Berlanti Productions
will produce the film. Berlanti, who is married to Robbie Rogers,
directed last year's gay teen romance Love, Simon. He's also
included many openly LGBT characters in his television series,
including Arrow and Riverdale.