Streaming giant Netflix on Tuesday released its first trailer for its upcoming reboot of Tales of the City.

Netflix's 10-episode limited series is set in present-day San Francisco as Mary Ann Singleton (played by Laura Linney) returns to the boarding house run by Anna Madrigal (Olympia Dukakis) at 28 Barbary Lane. The premise appears to follow author Armistead Maupin's eighth novel in the series, Mary Ann in Autumn.

In the trailer, Anna Madrigal talks about creating family.

“There is no better reward in a person's life than to see a building turned from walls of brick to a nest of warm stories and warm hearts,” Madrigal says over images of a Pride parade, a same-sex wedding, kisses, and tears.

Before its June 7 premiere on Netflix, the first episode of Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City will open the 2019 San Francisco International Festival on Wednesday. Maupin is expected to attend.

The first three novels in Maupin's Tales of the City series have been adapted into television miniseries starring Dukakis and Linney. Both are returning to reprise their roles. Joining the cast are Ellen Page, Caldwell Tidicue (Bob the Drag Queen), Murray Bartlett, Matthew Risch, Paul Gross, Daniela Vega, and Jen Richards.