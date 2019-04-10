Streaming giant Netflix on Tuesday
released its first trailer for its upcoming reboot of Tales of the
City.
Netflix's 10-episode limited series is
set in present-day San Francisco as Mary Ann Singleton (played by
Laura Linney) returns to the boarding house run by Anna Madrigal
(Olympia Dukakis) at 28 Barbary Lane. The premise appears to follow
author Armistead Maupin's eighth novel in the series, Mary Ann in
Autumn.
In the trailer, Anna Madrigal talks
about creating family.
“There is no better reward in a
person's life than to see a building turned from walls of brick to a
nest of warm stories and warm hearts,” Madrigal says over images of
a Pride parade, a same-sex wedding, kisses, and tears.
Before its June 7 premiere
on Netflix, the first episode of Armistead Maupin's Tales of the
City will open the 2019 San Francisco International Festival on
Wednesday. Maupin is expected to attend.
The first three novels in Maupin's
Tales of the City series have been adapted into television
miniseries starring Dukakis and Linney. Both are returning to
reprise their roles. Joining the cast are Ellen Page, Caldwell
Tidicue (Bob the Drag Queen), Murray Bartlett, Matthew Risch, Paul
Gross, Daniela Vega, and Jen Richards.