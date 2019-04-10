Madonna is scheduled to perform two
songs at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Live Nation Israel announced the May 18
appearance on Facebook.
The concert promoter said that the
performance will be “both historical and hysterical.” It also
said Madonna will perform a new track.
The song competition is organized by
the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which has yet to confirm
Madonna's participation in the event.
Last year, a group of artists and movie
directors called for a boycott of the Eurovision Song Contest over
this year's host nation.
“We … support the heartfelt appeal
from Palestinian artists to boycott the Eurovision Song Contest 2019
hosted by Israel,” they wrote in a letter last fall. “Until
Palestinians can enjoy freedom, justice and equal rights, there
should be no business-as-usual with the state that is denying them
their basic rights.”