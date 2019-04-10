Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes said in a new interview that he still gets “riled up” over rumors about his sexuality.

The 20-year-old Mendes has previously denied rumors that he's gay.

“I feel like I need to go be seen with someone – like a girl – in public, to prove to people that I'm not gay,” Mendes told Rolling Stone last year.

Speaking with the Guardian, Mendes said that speculation about his sexuality is “hurtful.”

“For me it’s hurtful,” Mendes said. “I get mad when people assume things about me because I imagine the people who don’t have the support system I have and how that must affect them. That was why I was so angry, and you can see I still get riled up because I don’t think people understand that when you come at me about something that’s stupid you hurt so many other people.”

“They might not be speaking, but they’re listening,” he added.

