Out YouTube stars Tyler Oakley and Korey Kuhl are among the 22 reality stars cast for the upcoming 31st season of CBS' The Amazing Race.

Oakley and Kuhl competed on season 28 of The Amazing Race. The best friend came in third place.

The upcoming season includes 11 teams from three CBS reality series, including The Amazing Race, Survivor, and Big Brother, competing for the $1 million prize.

Oakley and Kuhl also co-host the popular podcast Psychobabble.

Other contestants include Art Velez and John James “JJ” Carrell (The Amazing Race); Colin Guinn and Christie Woods (The Amazing Race); Becca Droz and Floyd Pierce (The Amazing Race); Leo Temory and Jamal Zadran (The Amazing Race); Janelle Pierzina and Britney Haynes (Big Brother); Rachel Reilly and Elissa Slater (Big Brother); Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo (Big Brother); Chris Hammons and Bret Labelle (Survivor); Corinne Kaplan and Eliza Orlins (Survivor); and Rupert and Laura Boneham (Survivor).

The Amazing Race premieres April 17 on CBS.