Out YouTube stars Tyler Oakley and
Korey Kuhl are among the 22 reality stars cast for the upcoming 31st
season of CBS' The Amazing Race.
Oakley and Kuhl competed on season 28
of The Amazing Race. The best friend came in third place.
The upcoming season includes 11 teams
from three CBS reality series, including The Amazing Race,
Survivor, and Big Brother, competing for the $1 million
prize.
Oakley and Kuhl also co-host the
popular podcast Psychobabble.
Other contestants include Art Velez and
John James “JJ” Carrell (The Amazing Race); Colin Guinn
and Christie Woods (The Amazing Race); Becca Droz and Floyd
Pierce (The Amazing Race); Leo Temory and Jamal Zadran (The
Amazing Race); Janelle Pierzina and Britney Haynes (Big
Brother); Rachel Reilly and Elissa Slater (Big Brother);
Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo (Big Brother); Chris Hammons
and Bret Labelle (Survivor); Corinne Kaplan and Eliza Orlins
(Survivor); and Rupert and Laura Boneham (Survivor).
The Amazing Race premieres April
17 on CBS.