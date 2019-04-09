Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has
donated $113,000 to the Tennessee Equality Project, which is lobbying
against passage of several bills that target the LGBT community in
Tennessee.
“Taylor Swift has been a long-time
ally to the LGBTQ community,” Tennessee Equality Project Executive
Director Chris Sanders said. “She sees our struggle in Tennessee
and continues to add her voice with so many good people, including
religious leaders, who are speaking out for love in the face of
fear.”
In a handwritten note to Sanders,
Swift, 29, said that she was “inspired” by the work his
organization does, the Nashville
Tennessean reported.
Lawmakers are debating bills that seek
to allow adoption agencies in the state to discriminate against
same-sex couples and block government agencies from considering a
company's nondiscrimination policies when choosing contractors.
Critics of a third bill say that it targets the transgender community
by making it possible to charge a person with indecent exposure in a
bathroom or locker room.
One hundred and fifty religious leaders
have come out against passage of the bills.