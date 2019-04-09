Fashion designer Marc Jacobs on Saturday married underwear model and candlemaker Charly Defrancesco in New York.

Celebrity guests included models Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen, Kaia Gerber, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kate Moss, Emily Ratajkowski and Amber Valletta, singers Maya and Rita Ora, rapper Lil Kim, actresses Christina Ricci and Chloe Sevigny and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, among others.

The wedding comes a year after Jacobs proposed to Defrancesco on Defrancesco's birthday at a Chipotle in New York City.

The proposal, video of which Jacobs shared on Instagram, included workers at the restaurant dancing to Prince's single “Kiss.”

According to The Daily Mail, Jacobs, who turns 56 today, and Defrancesco, 38, have been dating for four years.