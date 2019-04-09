Fashion designer Marc Jacobs on
Saturday married underwear model and candlemaker Charly Defrancesco
in New York.
Celebrity guests included models Naomi
Campbell, Helena Christensen, Kaia Gerber, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kate
Moss, Emily Ratajkowski and Amber Valletta, singers Maya and Rita
Ora, rapper Lil Kim, actresses Christina Ricci and Chloe Sevigny and
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, among others.
The wedding comes a year after Jacobs
proposed to Defrancesco on Defrancesco's birthday at a Chipotle in
New York City.
The proposal, video of which Jacobs
shared on Instagram, included workers at the restaurant dancing to
Prince's single “Kiss.”
(Related: Marc
Jacobs surprises boyfriend Charly Defrancesco with flash mob proposal
at Chipotle.)
According to The Daily Mail,
Jacobs, who turns 56 today, and Defrancesco, 38, have been dating for
four years.