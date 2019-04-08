Legislation that prohibits therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender youth has cleared the Colorado General Assembly.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

Governor Jared Polis, the nation's first openly gay elected governor, is expected to sign the bill into law.

(Related: Jared Polis, first elected gay governor, hopes to inspire LGBT youth.)

“We thank the Colorado General Assembly for their continued support of this crucial pro-equality legislation that provides life-saving protections for young people across the state of Colorado from the dangerous and discredited practice known as ‘conversion therapy,’” said Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Field Director Marty Rouse. “Governor Polis has been a trailblazing champion for LGBTQ rights and representation in Colorado and we look forward to him signing these protections into law and his continued leadership on behalf of all Coloradans.”

The legislation cleared the Colorado House in February and the Senate in March. The bill headed back to the House for a vote on amendments in the Senate.

When signed into law, Colorado will become the 15th state, plus the District of Columbia, to ban the practice.

(Related: Puerto Rico governor signs order banning “ex-gay” therapy.)