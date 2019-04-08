Legislation that prohibits therapies
that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of
lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender youth has cleared the Colorado
General Assembly.
Such therapies go by names such as
“conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual
orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”
Governor Jared Polis, the nation's
first openly gay elected governor, is expected to sign the bill into
law.
“We thank the Colorado General
Assembly for their continued support of this crucial pro-equality
legislation that provides life-saving protections for young people
across the state of Colorado from the dangerous and discredited
practice known as ‘conversion therapy,’” said Human Rights
Campaign (HRC) Field Director Marty Rouse. “Governor Polis has been
a trailblazing champion for LGBTQ rights and representation in
Colorado and we look forward to him signing these protections into
law and his continued leadership on behalf of all Coloradans.”
The legislation cleared the Colorado
House in February and the Senate in March. The bill headed back to
the House for a vote on amendments in the Senate.
When signed into law, Colorado will
become the 15th state, plus the District of Columbia, to
ban the practice.
