CNN anchor Don Lemon on Saturday announced he's engaged to boyfriend Tim Malone.

Lemon announced the engagement on Instagram.

“He gave me a present on his birthday. How could I say no?” Lemon captioned a photo of dog tags engraved with the question, “daddy will you marry papa?” The couple has two dogs, Boomer and Barkley.

CNN reported that Malone, a real estate agent, popped the question on Friday.

Lemon came out gay in his 2011 memoir Transparent, making him only the third openly gay news personality behind MSNBC's Rachel Maddow and Thomas Roberts. (Roberts has since left MSNBC and is co-anchoring newscasts for Atlanta CBS affiliate CBS46.)

Lemon and Malone shared an on-air kiss during a live broadcast of CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast last year. The couple met a couple years ago in New York.