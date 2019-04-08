CNN anchor Don Lemon on Saturday
announced he's engaged to boyfriend Tim Malone.
Lemon announced the engagement on
Instagram.
“He gave me a present on his
birthday. How could I say no?” Lemon captioned a photo of dog tags
engraved with the question, “daddy will you marry papa?” The
couple has two dogs, Boomer and Barkley.
CNN reported that Malone, a real estate
agent, popped the question on Friday.
Lemon came out gay in his 2011 memoir
Transparent, making him only the third openly gay news
personality behind MSNBC's Rachel Maddow and Thomas Roberts. (Roberts
has since left MSNBC and is co-anchoring newscasts for Atlanta CBS
affiliate CBS46.)
(Related: Don
Lemon: My career took off after coming out gay.)
Lemon and Malone shared an on-air kiss
during a live broadcast of CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast last year.
The couple met a couple years ago in New York.