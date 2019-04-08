EJ Johnson, the son of Magic and Cookie
Johnson, was asked during a recent interview whether he's planning on
transitioning.
The 26-year-old publicly came out as
gay in 2013. After appearing on E!'s Rich Kids of Beverly Hills,
Johnson became the subject of his own reality television series,
EJNYC, which ran for one season on E!
During an appearance on Just The
Sip, E! News' weekly interview show hosted by Justin Sylvester, a
viewer asked: “Does EJ ever want to transition? Does he ever think
about it? Was it a possibility?”
“I've answered that question multiple
times,” replied
Johnson, who was wearing eye shadow and lipstick. “I like
myself the way that I am. I'm very happy with myself.”
“I don't feel that I'm in the wrong
body. I feel like this is the body I'm supposed to be in. And I can
dress it up, you know, mild to wild, dress it down, wear nothing at
all. I can be butch. I can be fem. I can do whatever I want with it
and work with it.”
“And so I don't feel the need to
transition. I'm almost 100 percent positive I won't. I'm just very
comfortable in my own skin. I like my body. If I want to put on a wig
and a bead and give you something really, really fishy [feminine],
then I'll do that. But I don't want to do that all the time,” he
said.
Johnson added that he's out of his “ho
phase” and ready to start “something real.”
“I needed it to come to this point
where I'm, like, that's great and cool but it's time for something
real, because I never really had, like, a serious, serious, like,
relationship before,” he said.