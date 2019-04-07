RuPaul Charles, the host of VH1's
RuPaul's Drag Race, will be hosting a daily syndicated talk
show.
The show, titled RuPaul, has
been picked up by Fox Television Stations for a three-week test run
starting on June 10.
RuPaul will air Monday through
Friday on select Fox TV stations, including WNYW in New York and
KTTV in Los Angeles.
Deadline Hollywood described the
upcoming show as “Charles' modern take on the talk show format. He
will showcase his aspirational message with celebrity and newsmaker
interviews, along with empowering everyday people to become their
best selves. His sense of beauty, make-up and style will make the
runway work for everyone.”
“Now more than ever before we need a
global voice that will help everyday people navigate this unique time
in history,” said RuPaul. “Not only do I want to be a part of
that conversation, I want to help facilitate it.”
(Related: RuPaul
reveals he married boyfriend Georges LeBar in January.)
RuPaul hosted his own talk show on VH1
in the mid-nineties titled The RuPaul Show. He and co-host
Michelle Visage, a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, hosted over
100 episodes. He and Visage also co-hosted a morning radio show on
WKTU in New York.