RuPaul Charles, the host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, will be hosting a daily syndicated talk show.

The show, titled RuPaul, has been picked up by Fox Television Stations for a three-week test run starting on June 10.

RuPaul will air Monday through Friday on select Fox TV stations, including WNYW in New York and KTTV in Los Angeles.

Deadline Hollywood described the upcoming show as “Charles' modern take on the talk show format. He will showcase his aspirational message with celebrity and newsmaker interviews, along with empowering everyday people to become their best selves. His sense of beauty, make-up and style will make the runway work for everyone.”

“Now more than ever before we need a global voice that will help everyday people navigate this unique time in history,” said RuPaul. “Not only do I want to be a part of that conversation, I want to help facilitate it.”

RuPaul hosted his own talk show on VH1 in the mid-nineties titled The RuPaul Show. He and co-host Michelle Visage, a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, hosted over 100 episodes. He and Visage also co-hosted a morning radio show on WKTU in New York.