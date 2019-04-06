In a recent interview, former Arkansas
Governor Mike Huckabee, a Republican, described LGBT rights as the
“greatest threat” to America's moral fiber and blamed the
Christian church for increasing support for such rights.
Speaking with the Christian Post,
Huckabee said that the Christian church's abdication of “a strict
responsibility about what biblical marriage should look like” has
led to “creating this illusion that there is no gender.”
“The biggest threat to biblical
principals today is the failure to apply a biblical standard of
maleness and femaleness,” said Huckabee, a vocal opponent of LGBT
rights. “We are creating this illusion that there is no gender,
there is no identity, and I'm blaming the Christian church.”
This started, Huckabee said, with
no-fault divorce, which he said the church failed to challenge.
“So I'm not really that surprised
that same-sex marriage has become in vogue because the Christian
Church were the ones who essentially abdicated a strict
responsibility about what biblical marriage should look like,” said
Huckabee, a presidential candidate in 2008 and 2016.
