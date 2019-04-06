In a recent interview, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, a Republican, described LGBT rights as the “greatest threat” to America's moral fiber and blamed the Christian church for increasing support for such rights.

Speaking with the Christian Post, Huckabee said that the Christian church's abdication of “a strict responsibility about what biblical marriage should look like” has led to “creating this illusion that there is no gender.”

“The biggest threat to biblical principals today is the failure to apply a biblical standard of maleness and femaleness,” said Huckabee, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights. “We are creating this illusion that there is no gender, there is no identity, and I'm blaming the Christian church.”

This started, Huckabee said, with no-fault divorce, which he said the church failed to challenge.

“So I'm not really that surprised that same-sex marriage has become in vogue because the Christian Church were the ones who essentially abdicated a strict responsibility about what biblical marriage should look like,” said Huckabee, a presidential candidate in 2008 and 2016.

