In an op-ed, the Christian conservative group Family Research Council (FRC), which has close ties to President Donald Trump and the Republican party, argued against passage of the Equality Act.

Reintroduced last month with bipartisan support, the Equality Act is a federal bill that seeks to prohibit discrimination against people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender.

(Related: Pete Buttigieg endorses LGBT protections bill Equality Act.)

Writing at the Christian Post, Peter Sprigg, senior fellow for policy studies at FRC, called on Congress to reject the bill and its “deceptive premise,” primarily that sexuality is immutable.

“The truth is, 'sexual orientation' is a multi-faceted concept, involving a combination of attractions, behaviors, and personal identity,” Sprigg wrote.

Pointing to several studies, Sprigg declared that “significant change in each of the elements of sexual orientation is possible.”

“In light of this evidence, the public would be wise to question whether the efforts of the LGBT movement to ride on the coat-tails of 'civil rights' can any longer be justified. Indeed, the science shows that the evidence for immutability – on which many have relied to argue for such legislation – simply isn’t there. If Congress truly wants to pursue 'evidence-based' policy, it will reject the 'Equality Act' and its deceptive premise,” Sprigg wrote.

In reporting on Sprigg's op-ed, Joe Jervis at LGBT blog JoeMyBlog.com noted Sprigg's anti-LGBT record: “Sprigg has repeatedly linked homosexuality to pedophilia and once told NBC that Lawrence v Texas was 'wrongly decided' and that 'criminal sanctions against homosexuality should be enforced.' In 2008 when the Obama administration moved to allow LGBT Americans to apply for visas for foreign partners, Sprigg declared that it would be better to 'export homosexuals from the United States.'”