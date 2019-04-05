Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, will speak at the 2019 Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Houston Dinner on Saturday, April 6, HRC, the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, announced on Wednesday.

The Buttigiegs married last year in South Bend, Indiana – roughly three years after the 37-year-old Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, came out gay in an op-ed.

Chasten Buttigieg taught humanities and drama at the Montessori Academy of Edison Lakes in Mishawaka, Indiana.

“Chasten Buttigieg is a passionate advocate who is inspiring LGBTQ people across the country to live their truths and capturing the hearts of countless Americans,” HRC President Chad Griffin said in a statement. “As a former teacher, he is a visible and positive role model who is using his influential platform to not only speak out about LGBTQ equality, but also to support and celebrate educators and LGBTQ young people in their schools and classrooms.”

HRC previously announced that Shea Diamond would perform at the event.

