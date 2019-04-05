Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of
presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, will speak at the 2019 Human
Rights Campaign (HRC) Houston Dinner on Saturday, April 6, HRC, the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, announced on Wednesday.
The Buttigiegs married last year in
South Bend, Indiana – roughly three years after the 37-year-old
Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, came out gay in an op-ed.
(Related: Pete
Buttigieg says he came out because he wanted to know what being in
love was like.)
Chasten Buttigieg taught humanities and
drama at the Montessori Academy of Edison Lakes in Mishawaka,
Indiana.
“Chasten Buttigieg is a passionate
advocate who is inspiring LGBTQ people across the country to live
their truths and capturing the hearts of countless Americans,” HRC
President Chad Griffin said in a statement. “As a former teacher,
he is a visible and positive role model who is using his influential
platform to not only speak out about LGBTQ equality, but also to
support and celebrate educators and LGBTQ young people in their
schools and classrooms.”
HRC previously announced that Shea
Diamond would perform at the event.
(Related: Transgender
singer Shea Diamond joins HRC's Equality Rocks campaign.)