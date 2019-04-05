An animated series about a team of LGBT
superspies is coming to Netflix.
According to Deadline Hollywood,
Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of the series, titled Q-Force.
“Written by Gabe Liedman [Brooklyn
Nine-Nine, Pen15], Q-Force is about a handsome
secret agent and his team of fellow LGBTQ superspies,” the
outlet wrote. “Constantly underestimated by their colleagues,
the members of Q-Force have to prove themselves time and again as
they embark on extraordinary professional (and personal) adventures.”
Out actor Sean Hayes (Will &
Grace) is an executive producer on the series and is expected to
voice the show's leading character.
Hayes and longtime friend Todd Milliner
in 2004 opened a production company. Hazy Mills has produced two hit
series: Grimm for NBC and Hot in Cleveland for TV Land.
Hayes described the upcoming comedy as
a “gay James Bond.”