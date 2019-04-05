An animated series about a team of LGBT superspies is coming to Netflix.

According to Deadline Hollywood, Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of the series, titled Q-Force.

“Written by Gabe Liedman [Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Pen15], Q-Force is about a handsome secret agent and his team of fellow LGBTQ superspies,” the outlet wrote. “Constantly underestimated by their colleagues, the members of Q-Force have to prove themselves time and again as they embark on extraordinary professional (and personal) adventures.”

Out actor Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) is an executive producer on the series and is expected to voice the show's leading character.

Hayes and longtime friend Todd Milliner in 2004 opened a production company. Hazy Mills has produced two hit series: Grimm for NBC and Hot in Cleveland for TV Land.

Hayes described the upcoming comedy as a “gay James Bond.”