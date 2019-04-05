Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday explained that he decided to come out gay because he wanted to know what being in love was like.

The 37-year-old Buttigieg made his comments while speaking at Northeastern University in Boston.

Buttigieg came out in an op-ed while serving his second term as mayor of South Bend, Indiana. He explained at the time that he struggled with his sexuality.

Last year, he married Chasten Glezman, a teacher.

“I was already mayor when I came out,” Buttigieg said. “It took me a long time to get there. I’d been dragging my feet on coming out, because my two careers were military and elected office in Indiana, neither of which is super gay-friendly.”

“But while I was deployed, I realized that I was in the really humiliating situation where my life could end in my early 30s and I could be a reasonably accomplished person – mayor of a city, grown man, homeowner – and have no idea what it was like to be in love.”

“But what I found was that the community was really supportive. I’d be invited on some charity dinner and I’d show up and my date would be a dude, and everyone would get it and then they’d shrug and move on,” he added.

Buttigieg on Wednesday teased a special announcement to be revealed on April 14.